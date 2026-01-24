Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

IndiGo Becomes First Indian Airline To Connect India And Greece With Direct Flights

In a release, the airline said it will connect Athens and Delhi thrice weekly using the same aircraft from January 24.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
IndiGo Becomes First Indian Airline To Connect India And Greece With Direct Flights

IndiGo on Friday commenced direct flights between Mumbai and Athens with its new A321 XLR aircraft, becoming the first airline to provide direct connectivity between India and Greece.

In a release, the airline said it will connect Athens and Delhi using the same aircraft from January 24.

"IndiGo becomes the first Indian carrier to directly connect the two countries as it will fly thrice weekly on each route and plans to increase connectivity to more points in Greece in due course," it said.

The aircraft has 12 IndiGoStretch and 183 economy seats.

ALSO READ: AI To Operate New Dreamliner With Limitations; Awaits Certain FAA Approvals

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

AI To Operate New Dreamliner With Limitations; Awaits Certain FAA Approvals

AI To Operate New Dreamliner With Limitations; Awaits Certain FAA Approvals

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search