Indian Pharma Sales Grow 9% In February On Double-Digit Base

Industry sales were up 9.02% as against 20.3% over the same period last year.

07 Mar 2024, 03:13 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@magardi?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Madison Agardi</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/blue-and-white-medication-pill-QNrjcp90tVc?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Photo by Madison Agardi on Unsplash)

The Indian pharmaceutical sector reported sales growth in February on a high base.

Industry sales were up 9.02% as against 20.3% over the same period last year, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors Ltd.

Key Highlights

  • Volume growth was 0.2% versus 11.5% last year.

  • Price growth was at 5.8% as compared with a 6% rise last year.

  • New product launches registered a growth of 3%, as against a rise of 2.8% over the previous year.

Therapy-Wise Growth

According to data from the AIOCD:

  • Sales of cardiac rose the most at 14%.

  • This was followed by the neurological segment, which rose 12%.

  • Anti-diabetic rose 11%, while dermatological products and gastroenterology segments reported 10% growth.

  • Anti-infectives and pain segment rose 9% and 8% respectively, while gynaecological products and vitamins rose 7%.

  • Only respiratory saw a decline of 4%.

MAT Performance

The moving annual total or the 12-month rolling sales of overall pharma products rose 6.7% during the month, according to the AIOCD.

Company Sales Performance 

Higher-Than-Market Growth

  • Natco Pharma Ltd. reported the highest growth in February at 54.5%.

  • Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported a rise of 15.9%.

  • This was followed by Eris Lifesciences Ltd., which grew at 14.8% and Mankind Pharma Ltd. sales rose 14.7%.

  • FDC Ltd. grew at 14.3% and Ipca Laboratories Ltd. at 13.9%.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reported a growth of 12.2%.

  • Both Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alkem Laboratories Ltd. rose 11.3%, while Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. grew at 11.2%.

  • Both Abbott India Ltd. and Sanofi India Ltd. outperformed the market at 10.3% and 10.2% growth, respectively.

  • JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. rose at 9.7%.

Lower-Than-Market Growth

  • Cipla Ltd. underperformed the market with a growth of 8.1%, followed by Alembic Ltd. at 6.8%.

  • Lupin Ltd. reported a lower-than-market growth of 6%, followed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., which rose at 5.8%, and GSK Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at 5.6%.

  • Indoco Remedies Ltd. reported a growth of 5.4%, while Pfizer Ltd reported the slowest growth at 4.3%.

