Indian Pharma Sales Grow 9% In February On Double-Digit Base
Industry sales were up 9.02% as against 20.3% over the same period last year.
The Indian pharmaceutical sector reported sales growth in February on a high base.
Industry sales were up 9.02% as against 20.3% over the same period last year, according to data from the All Indian Origin Chemists and Distributors Ltd.
Key Highlights
Volume growth was 0.2% versus 11.5% last year.
Price growth was at 5.8% as compared with a 6% rise last year.
New product launches registered a growth of 3%, as against a rise of 2.8% over the previous year.
Therapy-Wise Growth
According to data from the AIOCD:
Sales of cardiac rose the most at 14%.
This was followed by the neurological segment, which rose 12%.
Anti-diabetic rose 11%, while dermatological products and gastroenterology segments reported 10% growth.
Anti-infectives and pain segment rose 9% and 8% respectively, while gynaecological products and vitamins rose 7%.
Only respiratory saw a decline of 4%.
MAT Performance
The moving annual total or the 12-month rolling sales of overall pharma products rose 6.7% during the month, according to the AIOCD.
Company Sales Performance
Higher-Than-Market Growth
Natco Pharma Ltd. reported the highest growth in February at 54.5%.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. reported a rise of 15.9%.
This was followed by Eris Lifesciences Ltd., which grew at 14.8% and Mankind Pharma Ltd. sales rose 14.7%.
FDC Ltd. grew at 14.3% and Ipca Laboratories Ltd. at 13.9%.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reported a growth of 12.2%.
Both Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Alkem Laboratories Ltd. rose 11.3%, while Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. grew at 11.2%.
Both Abbott India Ltd. and Sanofi India Ltd. outperformed the market at 10.3% and 10.2% growth, respectively.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. rose at 9.7%.
Lower-Than-Market Growth
Cipla Ltd. underperformed the market with a growth of 8.1%, followed by Alembic Ltd. at 6.8%.
Lupin Ltd. reported a lower-than-market growth of 6%, followed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., which rose at 5.8%, and GSK Pharmaceuticals Ltd. at 5.6%.
Indoco Remedies Ltd. reported a growth of 5.4%, while Pfizer Ltd reported the slowest growth at 4.3%.