India, Russia Ink Protocol On Pre-Arrival Information Exchange For Goods, Vehicles

The customs authorities of India and Russia on Thursday inked a protocol for cooperation on pre-arrival information exchange with regard to goods and vehicles transported between the two nations, according to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

CBIC Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi and the Deputy Head of Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation Tatiana Merkushova signed the agreement on the sidelines of the 23rd India-Russia Summit.

Pre-arrival information exchange facilitates customs officials to evaluate risks and process consignments in advance, ensuring faster and more secure border clearance.

"This will strengthen trade facilitation while enhancing security, transparency, and overall efficiency in cross-border movements," the CBIC said in an 'X' post.