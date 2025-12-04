India, Russia Ink Protocol On Pre-Arrival Information Exchange For Goods, Vehicles
The two nations also discussed improving bilateral cooperation on agriculture and opening of India's seafood processing units for export.
The customs authorities of India and Russia on Thursday inked a protocol for cooperation on pre-arrival information exchange with regard to goods and vehicles transported between the two nations, according to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).
CBIC Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi and the Deputy Head of Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation Tatiana Merkushova signed the agreement on the sidelines of the 23rd India-Russia Summit.
Pre-arrival information exchange facilitates customs officials to evaluate risks and process consignments in advance, ensuring faster and more secure border clearance.
"This will strengthen trade facilitation while enhancing security, transparency, and overall efficiency in cross-border movements," the CBIC said in an 'X' post.
The two countries also discussed ways to improve bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector to consolidate farm trade and make use of modern farming opportunities.
India's Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met his Russian counterpart Oksana Lut in Delhi, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Delighted to meet Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut in New Delhi today. We discussed ways to strengthen Indo-Russian cooperation in agriculture and explored opportunities in modern farming, innovation, research exchange, and sustainable growth," Chouhan said in a social media post.
"I am confident that our collaboration will bring new direction and meaningful change to the agriculture sector. Together, we aim to boost agri-trade, empower farmers, and build a future of shared progress for both nations," he added.
India also welcomed Russia's approval of 128 Indian seafood processing units for exports, saying that it reflects growing trust between the countries. The nation also urged Moscow to clear the remaining 32 units and lift temporary suspensions on fishery establishments to boost more trade.
Addressing a gathering of Russian leaders and businesses here, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that enhanced access to the Russian market, particularly for aquaculture products, such as shrimp, will directly benefit India's 30 million fishery-linked livelihoods at a time when the country's exports are facing tariff-related challenges in certain other markets.
The US imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods entering American markets. It is also a key destination for domestic shrimp exports.
"The approval of 128 Indian seafood processing units for export to Russia reflects trust, and we look forward to continuing engagements for approving the remaining 32 units and lifting temporary suspensions on fishery establishment' to further push trade, " Singh said at the India-Russia Business Forum meet, organised by Ficci.
He added that expanded opportunities in Russia will help diversify the country's exports.
The minister informed that India has taken a number of steps to modernise fishery-related infrastructure, strengthen value chains and promote sustainable growth.
India is a global fishery powerhouse, contributing 8% of the global fish production, and ranks second in global fish output and aquaculture.
It produced 19.5 million tonnes in 2024-25.
To support this growth, Singh said India maintains high standards of food safety, robust traceability systems and transparent science-based protocols to meet the stringent requirements of international markets and uphold global consumer confidence.
India's seafood exports reach 130 destinations worldwide, and in this context, Russia is an increasingly important partner, he added.
While Russia imports marine products worth $3.5 billion in 2021, India's exports were just $135 million.
The data shows that considerable scope is there to expand market presence, he said.
"I thank the Russian authorities for their constructive cooperation and continued confidence in India's seafood safety and quality systems," he added.
(With PTI Inputs)