India, Canada Discuss Contours, Modalities To Launch Trade Pact Talks

The two sides have recently agreed to resume negotiations for the pact, officially known as Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), with an aim to increase the two-way trade to USD 50 billion by 2030 'Held a productive discussion with Minister Sidhu to advance the trade and commercial engagement with Canada. We undertook initial scoping and broad discussions on the overall approach, contours, macro objectives and modalities as part of preparations for the launch of CEPA negotiations,' Goyal has said in a social media post.