Income-Tax Act 2025 Under Review? Here's What We Know So Far

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is set to discuss direct tax reforms on September 3, with a particular focus on the implementation of the Income-tax Act, 2025, ET Now reported.

The panel, chaired by BJP MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, will hold discussions with officials from the Finance Ministry's Department of Revenue and the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The meeting will focus on simplification, rationalisation and ease of compliance under the new tax regime.

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ET Now reported that the committee is also expected to examine direct tax revenue performance, tax buoyancy, compliance and broader tax reforms.

The Income-tax Act, 2025 replaced the Income-tax Act, 1961 and came into effect on April 1, 2026.

It was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 11, 2025, followed by the Rajya Sabha on August 12. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on August 21, 2025.

The new law contains 536 sections spread across 23 chapters and 16 schedules.

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The panel's latest agenda replaces an earlier plan to hear the Department of Economic Affairs on virtual digital assets.

That meeting was scheduled after the committee had already held a sitting on the subject on August 27.

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