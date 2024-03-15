IHCL Opens 55-Key Scenic Munnar In Kerala

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsIHCL Opens 55-Key Scenic Munnar In Kerala
Indian Hotels Co. on Friday announced the opening of a 55-room property in the Western Ghats of Kerala under SeleQtions brand.

15 Mar 2024, 07:51 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture for representation (Source: IHCL website)</p></div>
Picture for representation (Source: IHCL website)

'Having pioneered tourism in Kerala, we have been steadfast in our commitment to the state. Tapping into the rising trend of leisure travel, SeleQtions in Munnar will enhance the tourism potential of the region while extending the travel itinerary to yet another new destination,' IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said in a statement.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 20 hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger in Kerala including 4 under development.

