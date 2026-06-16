Ice Cream, Beverages, Sunscreen Dominate India's Summer E-Commerce Boom, Says Report

India's summer shopping season is increasingly playing out on quick-commerce platforms, with categories such as ice cream, beverages and sunscreen emerging as some of the fastest-growing segments, according to the June 2026 edition of the India Digital Commerce Pulse report by 1DigitalStack.

The report showed that beverages recorded monthly sales of Rs 460 crore across Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto, growing 114% year-on-year in May 2026, making it one of the strongest-performing summer consumption categories. Bisleri led the segment with an 8.4% market share, followed by Red Bull at 8.3% and Diet Coke at 6.9%.

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Summer-linked personal care products also witnessed robust demand. In skincare and face care, a category that includes sunscreen products, quick-commerce sales reached Rs 380 crore per month, up 96% year-on-year. Cetaphil held the largest market share at 5.3%, followed by Dettol and Minimalist.

The report highlighted the broader shift towards instant delivery for seasonal and impulse purchases. Hair care sales surged 204% year-on-year to Rs 220 crore a month, while fragrances and deodorants expanded 248% to Rs 125 crore. Personal care and hygiene products nearly doubled, rising 97%, while baby care and diaper sales climbed 100%.

Food and grocery categories also benefited from the seasonal rush. Dairy, milk and eggs grew 178% year-on-year to ₹665 crore per month, while chocolates and candies rose 126% to Rs 219 crore. Breakfast cereals and oats expanded 104%, and biscuits, cookies and rusks grew 86% on quick-commerce platforms.

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The findings underscore how India's rapid-delivery ecosystem is becoming the preferred channel for summer essentials, with consumers increasingly opting for on-demand purchases of refreshments, frozen treats and sun-protection products rather than planning ahead through traditional e-commerce channels.

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