Meta Rolls Out 'AI Mode' For Facebook, Answers Pull From Public Content Across Platforms

Meta has rolled out a line of AI tools for its Facebook social media platform, that includes the 'AI Mode' search feature, as well as a photo editing tools like 'AI edit' and collage template options, according to a blog post from the company on Tuesday.

"They can help you get more done with less effort, whether that's finding real answers from real people, creating content that's ready to share, or turning a quick idea into something bigger," the post said.

The most prominent feature of the new additions is 'AI Mode' which is similar to Google's 'AI Mode', integrated into its Chrome search engine, which uses AI to aggregate information to tailor responses to the users' queries. Similarly, Meta's AI Mode for Facebook pulls data from posts and comments across its social media apps like 'Groups' and 'Reels' to provide tailored responses to questions from the user.

Meta describes this as giving the user "real perspectives and experiences" in lieu of a "generic list of search results."

Tech publications and reports have noted that this may also lead to search results containing misinformation or dated, as the data is being pulled from other users rather than established and legitimate sources of information that have credibility.

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The search feature is powered by the company's proprietary 'Muse Spark' AI model developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs.

Users can also use Meta's new AI photo editing tools to change clothing, hair and accessories using AI. Other miscellaneous photo editing features include a collage cutout templates and stylised video montages.

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