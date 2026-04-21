HCLTech Appoints Kimsuka Narsimhan As Independent Director

IT services company HCLTech Ltd. on Monday announced the appointment of Kimsuka Narsimhan as an independent director with immediate effect.

A Chartered and Cost Accountant by qualification, Narsimhan brings with her over 35 years of extensive experience in the consumer goods industry, having held senior leadership roles across finance, risk management, strategy, and business transformation with leading global organisations.

"HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced the appointment of Kimsuka Narsimhan as an Independent Director with effect from April 20, 2026," according to a release.

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Narsimhan has worked across multiple geographies, including Europe, the Middle East and Africa, India, and Southeast Asia.

She served as CFO -- Asia Pacific at Kimberly-Clark, CFO -- India Region at PepsiCo, and held global and India leadership roles at Unilever.

Narsimhan has over a decade of experience as Director on the Boards of prominent organisations such as Bharti Airtel, Meesho, Akzo Nobel and Astra Zeneca. She has also served as a member/Chair of Board Committees, including audit, nomination and remuneration, ESG and risk committees.

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