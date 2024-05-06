NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsHCLTech Partners With AWS To drive GenAI Adoption
ADVERTISEMENT

HCLTech Partners With AWS To drive GenAI Adoption

The companies will work together to implement AWS GenAI services for enterprises across multiple industries.

06 May 2024, 02:20 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>HCLTech's booth at World Economic Forum 2023. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
HCLTech's booth at World Economic Forum 2023. (Photographer: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

IT services firm HCLTech on Monday said it has partnered with Amazon Web Services to "accelerate GenAI-led enterprise digital transformation". The companies will work together to implement AWS GenAI (generative AI) services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Titan for enterprises across multiple industries, according to a company statement.

"This strategic collaboration agreement seeks to help enterprises unlock the value of GenAI by empowering them to reshape business models, elevate customer experiences and foster growth," Prabhakar Appana, Senior Vice President and AWS Global Head, HCLTech said.

The joint entity will help enterprises explore and develop GenAI-led use cases, proofs of concept, tools and solutions, and will provide clients early access to AWS's advanced GenAI services.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Near Day's Low As Titan, SBI, RIL Drag

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Near Day's Low As Titan, SBI, RIL Drag
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT