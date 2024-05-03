HCLTech, Cisco Launch Pervasive Wireless Mobility-As-A-Service For Enterprise Connectivity

HCL Technologies Ltd. and Cisco Systems Inc. have launched Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service, which aims at providing secure and seamless enterprise-wide connectivity. The service combines HCLTech’s managed network services expertise with Cisco’s Ultra-Reliable Wireless Backhaul technology to create a network infrastructure for improved connectivity.

The service offers visibility and mobility for operations in industrial and critical environments such as vehicle connectivity in factory areas, mobile worker connectivity in mining areas, remote patient care, real-time data access at retail stores and fleet connectivity at terminals, HCLTech said in a press release.

“Leveraging HCLTech’s expertise in communication technologies and cross-industry best-practices to implement and integrate Cisco’s URWB technology in varied environments will increase our clients’ capacity to operate next-gen applications and successfully integrate a variety of wireless technologies to transform their business,” said Gurpreet Singh Kohli, senior vice president and global head of enterprise network practice, HCLTech.

Through the collaboration with Cisco, HCLTech aims to offer fast, secure and ultra-low-latency connectivity across industries and wireless backhaul solutions to organisations, helping connect remote, mobile and hard-to-access applications.

“HCLTech offers our customers a way to accelerate their network transformation journey with an end-to-end managed secure network service that reduces complexity, increases efficiency and improves end-user experience, through a flexible consumption model," said Nick Holden, vice president of global and strategic partners and ecosystem co-sell, Cisco.