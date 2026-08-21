Grasim Crosses Rs 2-Trillion Market Cap As Ebitda Hits Record Rs 25,872 Crore

Grasim Industries achieved its highest-ever consolidated revenue of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in FY26, while the Ebitda reached a record Rs 25,872 crore, Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla said at the company's 79th annual general meeting on Friday.

Birla described FY26 as a landmark year for the company during his opening remarks at the AGM. He also said Grasim's market capitalisation crossed Rs 2 trillion during the financial year.

The chairperson discussed the company's operating and financial performance for FY26. He also highlighted the performance of its businesses during the year.

The company's theme for FY26 was “Built on Trust. Scale with Purpose”. Birla also discussed Grasim's sustainability roadmap and the CSR journey of the business.

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Grasim Holds 79th AGM

Grasim Industries held its 79th AGM through video conference and other audio-visual means on Friday. The meeting started at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 1 p.m. This included the 15-minute period allowed for e-voting after the formal proceedings ended.

Birla chaired the meeting from Delhi. The company's directors, managing director, chief financial officer and company secretary attended the meeting virtually.

Representatives of the joint statutory auditors, secretarial auditors, cost auditors and the scrutiniser were also present.

During the meeting, shareholders were invited to raise questions about the company's operations and financial performance. The chairman responded to the queries raised by members.

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Key resolutions considered

The AGM considered the adoption of Grasim's audited standalone and consolidated financial statements for FY26.

Shareholders also considered the declaration of dividend and the retirement by rotation of Kumar Mangalam Birla and Sushil Agarwal.

Another resolution covered the appointment of Deloitte Haskins & Sells Chartered Accountants LLP as the company's joint statutory auditors for a first term of five consecutive years.

The meeting also considered the ratification of cost auditors' remuneration for FY27.

Shareholders further considered the payment of commission to non-executive directors for a period of five years beginning April 1, 2026.

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