Govt, ADB Sign Loans Pacts Worth $800 Million For Development Projects Across Three States

Accordingly, the loan agreements for the Maharashtra Power Distribution Enhancement Programme for Agricultural Solarization ($500 million), Indore Metro Rail Project (27,147,200,000 yen, equivalent to $190.6 million), and Gujarat Skills Development Programme ($109.97 million) were signed, a finance ministry statement said on Saturday.

In addition, a Technical Assistance (TA) grant of $1 million was also signed to provide implementation support for the upcoming Sustainable Wetland and Integrated Fisheries Transformation (SWIFT) Project in Assam, designed to enhance the state's wetland ecosystems and fisheries.