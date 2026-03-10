Government Warns Shipping Lines Against 'Predatory Pricing' After Exporter Complaints

The government has cautioned shipping lines, carriers and their agents against predatory and non-transparent pricing practices in India's export-import (EXIM) trade, in a move that confirms an earlier report by NDTV Profit on the issue.

In a circular issued on March 9, 2026, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) advised shipping companies to avoid opportunistic pricing and ensure transparency in logistics charges levied on exporters and importers.

NDTV Profit had reported on March 9, citing sources, that the government was preparing to crack down on what it described as “profiteering” by shipping companies and port operators after exporters complained of steep and often opaque surcharges being imposed amid disruptions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Exporters Flag Opaque Charges

According to the circular, the shipping regulator has received representations from stakeholders in the EXIM trade regarding the levy of multiple ancillary charges by shipping lines and their agents.

These charges are perceived to be non-transparent and opportunistic, leading to an escalation in logistics costs across the supply chain and appearing to take advantage of the current geopolitical tensions.

Exporters have complained about sharp increases in surcharges and logistics fees, often introduced without adequate disclosure, which significantly raises the overall cost of shipments.

Govt Pushes Transparency

The advisory asks shipping companies and their agents to refrain from predatory or opportunistic pricing practices, including imposing exorbitant charges by taking undue advantage of prevailing geopolitical developments.

They have also been directed to clearly communicate all applicable charges upfront to exporters, importers and other stakeholders, ensuring greater transparency in freight and related costs. The regulator further urged stakeholders to adhere to fair trade practices and avoid charges that could trigger disputes within the EXIM ecosystem.

The circular also references provisions under the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025, which empower the government to ensure transparency in shipping charges. Under Section 317 of the Act, authorities can require service providers to declare all applicable fees in the bill of lading or other transport documents, including both fixed and conditional charges payable by exporters or importers.

