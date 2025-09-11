Gold Price Hovers Near Rs 1,10,000 Mark — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold prices extended their rally to hit a new record high at Rs 109,420 per 10 gm on Thursday, according to the India Bullion Association, compared to Rs 1,09,440 on Wednesday. The prices recently crossed the Rs 1,08,000-mark, since then, the yellow metal surged over Rs 1,09,400 to hit a fresh record.

The escalation of tensions on the global scale has pushed safe haven demand of the yellow metal higher. The rally is also driven by a possible rate cut from the Fed.

Due to the volatility in trade, geopolitical stances and escalating tensions, there is a rise in the demand for the safe haven metal, according to market and commodities expert Anuj Gupta. Gold futures have also hit a fresh record high.