Gland Pharma Appoints Shyamakant Giri As CEO, Effective Jan. 15, 2025

Gland Pharma facility (Source: Company website)
Gland Pharma on Friday said its board has appointed Shyamakant Giri as chief executive officer with effect from Jan. 15, 2025. Giri is currently the President (India Business & Emerging Markets) of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, responsible for the commercial expansion and growth in India and Rest of the World markets.
Srinivas Sadu will continue to be the executive chairman of the company and support its next phase of growth, Gland Pharma said.