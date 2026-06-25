Gautam Adani Launches Vande Bharatam Initiative To Boost Entrepreneurial Talent, Says 'Any Indian Can Do It'

On the occasion of his 64th birthday, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group launched Vande Bharatam, a national initiative to identify and support innovators, entrepreneurs and problem-solvers across India.

Vande Bharatam will cover 36 states and union territories, more than 800 districts and multiple Indian languages.The initiative is open to participants of all ages and backgrounds and it aims to bring promising ideas and entrepreneurial talent from beyond India's traditional start-up centres onto a national platform, the company said in a release on June 25.

India today ranks among the world's leading start-up ecosystems. Yet more than 80% of start-up founders continue to emerge from just five cities, leaving many aspiring innovators without access to visibility, mentorship and networks, it noted.

Vande Bharatam seeks to widen that access. From metropolitan centres and emerging cities to small towns and rural communities, the initiative will look for individuals with ideas, solutions and enterprises capable of creating economic and social impact.

About Vande Bharatam

As India advances towards the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, expanding participation in entrepreneurship and innovation will be critical to driving economic growth, creating jobs and solving local challenges.

The initiative is open to anyone with an idea, innovation, solution or entrepreneurial ambition, irrespective of age, profession, educational background or stage of development. Participants may apply with a concept, prototype, early-stage venture or established business. A registered start-up is not required.

Entries are invited from a wide range of sectors, including technology, manufacturing, sustainability, agriculture, traditional crafts and community-led solutions. Participation from women entrepreneurs, tribal entrepreneurs, rural innovators, Divyang entrepreneurs and community-based innovators addressing local challenges will be encouraged.

Applications will undergo a structured evaluation process focused on innovation, entrepreneurial potential, impact and scalability. Additional details relating to assessment criteria, jury composition and selection stages will be announced in due course.

Following state and regional evaluations, 75 finalists will be invited to Ahmedabad for an intensive programme featuring mentorship, industry interactions and engagement with investors and business leaders. Together, they will represent a cross-section of talent from across regions, sectors and communities.

Launching the initiative, Mr Gautam Adani said, “When I began my journey, I had nothing. Everything I am and everything I have achieved was given to me by the soil of Bharat. There is no shortage of talent in our nation, but opportunity has not always reached every corner of the country."

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He added,"India has built one of the world's largest start-up ecosystems, yet most founders still emerge from a handful of cities. Vande Bharatam is our effort to discover the innovators, problem-solvers and entrepreneurs whose ideas deserve recognition, support and a larger platform. We invite every Indian with the courage to build and the determination to create to come forward and participate.”

Finalists will get access to mentors, investors, industry leaders, incubation support and strategic partnerships that can help transform ideas into enterprises. The programme will also include prize money and category-based recognitions, details of which will be announced at a later stage.

The Grand Finale, scheduled around Independence Day, will mark the beginning of an ongoing engagement platform connecting participants with mentors, investors, industry leaders and fellow innovators.

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“If I can do it, any Indian can do it. All they need is an opportunity and a stage,” Mr Adani added.

With outreach extending across every State and Union Territory, more than 800 districts and the global Indian diaspora, Vande Bharatam aims to become one of India's broadest platforms for entrepreneurial discovery and innovation.

Applications opened on June 24 at vandebharatam.org.

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal will serve as the ambassador and host of Vande Bharatam.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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