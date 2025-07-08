ADVERTISEMENT
FastAgs Toll Collections Jump Nearly 20% In June Quarter: NETC data
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) increased toll charges by an average of 4-5%.
Toll collections across state and national highways through FASTag rose by 19.6% to Rs 20,681.87 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26, as per National Electronic Toll Collection or NETC data.
According to NETC data, the number of toll users also increased 16.2% to 1,173 million in the April-June quarter compared to 1,009.87 million in the year-ago period.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) increased toll charges by an average of 4-5% on highway sections across the country from April 1, 2025.
Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the government will introduce a FASTag-based annual pass, priced at Rs 3,000, for private vehicles effective August 15 in a step towards hassle-free highway travel.
