Family Office Of Narayana Murthy Warns On Startup Valuations

For example, SoftBank Group Corp.-backed Oyo Hotels was once among India’s most valued startups, worth $10 billion in 2019. But stiff competition has hurt its valuation and earnings. It has since bounced back, but has delayed its stock listing several times.

Venture capital and growth deals surged in India during the pandemic to peak at $38.5 billion in 2021, according to Bain & Co. While enthusiasm subsequently fell, deals are still above pre-pandemic levels, recovering slightly in 2024 to hit $13.7 billion. That shows how India’s family offices, venture capital firms and ultra high net-worth individuals continue to write checks for early-stage companies and their founders.

Urges Caution

Catamaran is among those urging caution. It has invested in only two companies since the start of 2024, arguing that valuations for high growth and profitable startups are too high. At the same time, Catamaran says deals for minority stakes without much control are no longer attractive.

It’s now shifting gears to invest in manufacturing, while the majority of its portfolio is in public markets and a handful of tech startups. Its holdings include SpaceX and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Lately, the family office has also begun to focus on companies within specific supply chains like aerospace, electric vehicles, electronics and perhaps medical devices in the future, as India tries to boost local manufacturing and become an export hub. The firm is scouting for small and medium enterprises that have one or two factories but want to scale.

While AI’s influence within the manufacturing sector may not be felt for some time, Padaki said India has a short window to take advantage of the manufacturing interest, especially since it has a cost edge that may disappear as automation becomes the norm.

“As a family office with the potential to deploy more patient capital, manufacturing fits aptly with what we want to do,” he said.