Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

ED Attaches Rs 500-Crore Assets In Raheja Case, Uncovers Large-Scale Funds Diversion

ED says Raheja Developers raised about Rs 2,426 crore from homebuyers and diverted a substantial portion away from project development.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
ED Attaches Rs 500-Crore Assets In Raheja Case, Uncovers Large-Scale Funds Diversion
ED said the attachment was carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.
(Photo: NDTV)
  • Enforcement Directorate attached Rs 503.48 crore in Raheja Developers money laundering probe
  • Properties belong to Raheja Developers, promoter Navin M. Raheja, and family members
  • Probe follows FIRs by Economic Offences Wing over complaints from around 4,600 homebuyers
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

The Enforcement Directorate has attached properties valued at approximately Rs 503.48 crore belonging to Raheja Developers Ltd., its promoter Navin M. Raheja, and his family members as part of a money laundering probe into the alleged misuse of funds collected from homebuyers.

In a statement issued on Monday, the agency said the attachment was carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and covers several immovable properties owned by the company and the Raheja family.

The probe stems from multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) following complaints from homebuyers across various residential projects developed by Raheja Developers.

According to the ED, its investigation found that the company had collected nearly Rs 2,425.99 crore from around 4,600 homebuyers for multiple housing projects.

ALSO READ : Explained: Bengal Teacher Recruitment Scam Investigated By Probe Agency ED

However, the agency alleged that a substantial portion of these funds was diverted and used for purposes unrelated to the development and completion of the promised projects.

“Evidence gathered during the course of the investigation reveals that substantial amounts of the funds collected from homebuyers have been diverted and utilized for purposes other than the development and completion of the promised projects,” the ED said in the statement.

The latest attachment comes after the agency had provisionally attached assets with an estimated market value of Rs 1,113.81 crore in April 2026. 

ALSO READ : Probe Agency ED Arrests 2 Former Directors Of Reliance Telecom

With the fresh action, the total value of assets attached in the case has risen to approximately Rs 1,617.29 crore.

The ED said further investigation into the matter is underway.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Deal With Iran's Ghalibaf 'Already Signed', Says US Official Amid Questions Over Lebanon

Deal With Iran's Ghalibaf 'Already Signed', Says US Official Amid Questions Over Lebanon

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source