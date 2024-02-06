NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsDigital Commerce Platform OTO Raises $10 Million From Cricketer K L Rahul, Others
ADVERTISEMENT

Digital Commerce Platform OTO Raises $10 Million From Cricketer K L Rahul, Others

Digital commerce platform OTO on Tuesday said it raised $10 million (around Rs 83 crore) from a clutch of investors, including cricketer K L Rahul.

06 Feb 2024, 05:32 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: Freepik)

Digital commerce platform OTO on Tuesday said it raised $10 million (around Rs 83 crore) from a clutch of investors, including cricketer K L Rahul.

The fresh funding was led by GMO Venture Partners with participation from Turbostart, cricketer K L Rahul and a few other family offices as well as existing investors Prime Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, and 9Unicorns funds, OTO said.

The investment is aimed at expanding the company's presence to over 30 cities and strengthening its existing partnerships.

"OTO has recently raised funding of $10 million," the platform said.

The latest funds will strategically expand OTO's presence to over 30 cities, support the transition to electric vehicles, and fortify existing partnerships, it added.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT