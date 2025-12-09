Business NewsBusinessDiamond Imports Under DIA Scheme Exempted From Tax, Comp Cess: Government
Diamond Imports Under DIA Scheme Exempted From Tax, Comp Cess: Government

The government in January introduced this scheme, which allows duty-free import of cut and polished diamonds up to a specified limit.

09 Dec 2025, 06:53 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
The government in January introduced this scheme, which allows duty-free import of cut and polished diamonds up to a specified limit (Photo Source: Envato)
The government on Tuesday said imports under the Diamond Imprest Authorisation (DIA) scheme are exempted from payment of the integrated tax and compensation cess.

The government in January introduced this scheme, which allows duty-free import of cut and polished diamonds up to a specified limit, to boost exports and enhance value addition.

'The import under DIA shall also be exempted from payment of the integrated tax and compensation cess,' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

