Cognizant Salary Hike: 80% Employees Eligible For Pay Rise From November — Check Full Details

Cognizant, an IT services company, is set to give a salary hike for about 80% of its eligible employees, effective Nov. 1, 2025. The company, earlier during its second-quarter earnings, had said that it will award merit-based salary increases for the majority of employees during the second half of 2025.

"These increases will be delivered up to, and including, the Senior Associate levels. The amount of these increases will vary depending on individual performance rating and country," a Cognizant spokesperson told NDTV Profit on Thursday.

About 80% of eligible employees will receive a salary hike, effective Nov. 1, 2025, according to the company. In India, pay increases for consistent highest performers will be in the high single digits, the spokesperson added.

Top performers will receive the highest increases. Earlier this year, Cognizant paid most of its associates their highest bonuses in three years.