Coal India To Increase E-Vehicles At Mines To 681 By FY26

State-owned Coal India Ltd aims to take the total number of e-vehicles at its mines to 681 by FY2025-26 from 178 at present, the government said on Wednesday..Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said that Coal India Ltd is asserting on hiring electric vehicles at different mines and subsidiary headquarters..The present number of e-vehicles in Coal India Limited is 178, he said..The total target for e-vehicles in FY26 is 681, the minister said..Coal India Limited has taken various initiatives for reduction of carbon emission in mining operations which includes deployment of e-vehicles in all its subsidiary companies, he said..CIL accounts for over 80% of domestic coal output.