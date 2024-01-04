Central Bank Records 15% Loan Growth In Q3
Total advances stood at Rs 2.08 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the last financial year, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.
State-owned Central Bank of India on Thursday said it has posted a 14.9% growth in advances to Rs 2.4 lakh crore for the December quarter.
Total advances stood at Rs 2.08 lakh crore at the end of the third quarter of the last financial year, Central Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.
The bank's deposits rose a tad lower at 9.52% to Rs 3.77 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 3.44 lakh crore in the year-ago period, it said.
As a result, the total business of the bank increased 11.5% to Rs 6.17 lakh crore at the end of Dec. 31, 2023, it added.
Private sector Bandhan Bank said the total loan increased to Rs 1.15 lakh crore for the December quarter as compared to Rs 97,787 crore at the end of the third quarter, registering a 18.6% growth.
The bank's deposits rose 14.8% to Rs 1.17 lakh crore during the quarter from Rs 1.02 lakh crore in the year-ago period, Bandhan Bank said in separate regulatory filing.