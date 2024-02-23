Ceat Chosen As Official Partner By BCCI To Sponsor Certain Segments Of IPL Matches

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsCeat Chosen As Official Partner By BCCI To Sponsor Certain Segments Of IPL Matches
Ceat has been chosen as an official partner by BCCI to sponsor segments of IPL matches, with a total cost of about Rs 240 crore over five years.

23 Feb 2024, 03:43 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A Ceat tyre. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
A Ceat tyre. (Source: Company website)

Tyre maker Ceat on Friday said the company will sponsor certain segments of IPL matches entailing an aggregate cost of about Rs 240 crore over five years.

The company has been selected as an official partner by the Board of Control for Cricket in India to sponsor certain segments of the IPL matches, with an aggregate spend of about Rs 240 crore over five years, Ceat Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Ceat is the flagship company of the RPG Group. It sells tyres for two-wheelers as well as passenger and commercial vehicles, among others.

Shares of the company were trading 0.12% up at Rs 2,908 apiece on the BSE.

