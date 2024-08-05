Cannabis Product 'CBG' Reduced Stress, Anxiety: Scientific Report

Derived from the cannabis plant, cannabigerol has proven to effectively reduce anxiety and stress, a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports has found which also pointed that it may help in improving memory.

Dried leaves from the cannabis or marijuana plant are smoked or chewed for euphoric effect. Psychoactive substances present in the plant include cannabinoids, from which CBG and cannabidoil are derived.

In many countries, including high-income ones, the medicinal use of cannabis is legal, such as in treating chronic pain or nausea due to chemotherapy, legalising recreational cannabis is being debated around the world.

The study's authors, including those at the Washington State University in US, said that with CBG use increasing in popularity and producers making "bold, unsubstantiated claims of its effects", the clinical trial evidence they have provided could inform both consumers and scientific community.

For the study, the researchers assessed the baseline levels of anxiety, stress and mood of 34 individuals over two virtual meetings.

The participants then consumed either 20 milligrams of CBG or a placebo, following which their anxiety, stress and mood, along with effects of intoxication, were re-assessed.

A week later, the procedure was repeated, this time with the participants consuming the product alternate to the one previously taken.

"Relative to placebo, there was a significant main effect of CBG on overall reductions in anxiety as well as reductions in stress at (20, 45 and 60 minutes after consumption)," the authors wrote.

They also found significant improvements in memory, with the participants recalling more words after taking 20 mg of CBG than after taking placebo.

Further, CBG did not impair cognition, movement, or other adverse effects commonly related with tetrahydrocannabinol, the the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, the researchers said.

The participants were also found to report low intoxication and minimal changes in symptoms like dry mouth, sleepiness and increased appetite.

However, the researchers cautioned that the results need to be interpreted carefully, citing study limitations, including modest use of CBG, timing of assessments and their remote nature (conducted over video conferencing).

"We need to avoid claims that CBG is a miracle drug. It's new and exciting, but replication and further research are crucial," corresponding author Carrie Cuttler, an associate professor of psychology at Washington State University, said.

"Ongoing and future studies will help build a comprehensive understanding of CBG's benefits and safety, potentially offering a new avenue for reducing feelings of anxiety and stress without the intoxicating effects of THC," Cuttler said.