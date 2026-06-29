BPCL To Acquire 40% Stake In Tiki Tar-Shell India JV For Rs 85 Crore

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. will be acquiring 40% stake in Tiki Tar and Shell India Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 85 crore, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The strategic acquisition is being done to speed up the pace of capturing the rapidly growing market for Value-Added Bitumen (VAB) in India's booming infrastructure sector, and is expected to be completed within 90 days, as per the filing.

About TTSIPL

Tiki Tar and Shell India Private Limited (TTSIPL) was incorporated on 11 October, 2019 and operates in the business of marketing, processing, purchasing, importing, exporting, and selling bitumen and bituminous products primarily in India.

Its export sales extend to Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh and the product portfolio provides solutions for both highways and airport runways, consisting specifically of VG Grade Bitumen, Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB), Crumb Rubber Modified Bitumen (CRMB), Emulsion, and Emulsion OB.

The company is registered under Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, with an authorised share capital of Rs 37 crore and paid up capital of approximately Rs 36 core.

BPCL Q4FY26

BPCL's net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 slumped 58% sequentially to Rs 3,191 crore, compared to Rs 7,545 crore in the preceding quarter. A one-time loss worth Rs 4,349.13 crore weighed on the bottom-line.

Revenue was little changed at 1.18 lakh crore, compared to Rs 1.19 lakh crore in Q3 of fiscal 2026.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation slipped nearly 14% to Rs 10,061 crore from Rs 11,677 crore in the previous quarter.

The operational front also saw pressure as margins contracted to 8.5% from 9.8% in the comparable quarter.

BPCL Share Price

Shares of BPCL traded 3.12% lower at Rs 300.05 apiece as of 3 p.m. on Monday. During the day, the stock fell as low as 3.16% to Rs 299.

The scrip has fallen nearly 22% year-to-date and 10% in the last 12 months.

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