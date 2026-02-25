Get App
Boost For West Bengal? L&T Bags Major Infra Order Of Up To Rs 10,000 Crore

L&T bags grid EPC wins in West Bengal and Middle East spanning GIS substations, transmission lines and 400 kV underground cable systems.

Read Time: 2 mins
One of India's biggest companies, Larsen & Toubro Ltd. has announced a batch of 'major' EPC orders worth Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore to establish electricity grid system elements in India and abroad, with one of the orders coming in from West Bengal. The orders were won by the Power Transmission and Distribution vertical of L&T, the company confirmed in an exchange filing on Wednesday. 

The orders were split between India and abroad, with the domestic EPC order coming in for the design, supply and construction of two 220 kV Gas Insulated Substations in the Durgapur–Raniganj–Asansol industrial belt of West Bengal, L&T confirmed.

As part of the order, L&T is also expected to carry out grid modernisation jobs, which will provide a stable voltage profile and enhance the reliability of power networks in the region.

L&T has also confirmed an order from the Middle East, particularly surrounding key utilities for the turnkey construction of five substations and over 250 kilometres of transmission lines. The project is located in three different countries in the region and are up to 500 kV level. One of the three projects also involves supplying and installing a 400 kV underground cable system. 

