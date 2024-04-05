Blue Dart To Now Offer 20-Hour Delivery Service To GIFT City

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsBlue Dart To Now Offer 20-Hour Delivery Service To GIFT City
Blue Dart will offer a 20-hour delivery service to GIFT City in Ahmedabad from key metropolitan cities in India.

05 Apr 2024, 07:33 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Blue Dart Express Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Blue Dart Express Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Blue Dart on Friday announced the setting up of a facility in GIFT City in Ahmedabad, offering 20-hour delivery service to the global financial hub in Gujarat from key metropolitan cities in the country.

The facility, tailored to meet evolving customer demands and align with India's growth trajectory, will be equipped with modern infrastructure and provided with express connectivity through Blue Dart's fleet of eight Boeing freighters from all major metropolitan areas, the company said in a statement.

Blue Dart's network spans over 55,600 locations and 2,253 facilities pan-India and has a fleet of over 12,000 on-ground vehicles.

