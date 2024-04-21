Oberoi Realty Sales Bookings Fell 53% To Rs 4,007 Crore In FY24 On High Base

ADVERTISEMENT
Oberoi Realty's sales bookings fell 53% to Rs 4,007 crore in the last financial year on a higher base. Sales bookings of the Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty stood at Rs 8,572 crore in the 2022-23 financial year and Rs 3,889 crore in 2021-22.
In a regulatory filing on Saturday, Oberoi Realty informed that the company sold 228 units worth Rs 1,775 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal. It sold 4.49 lakh square feet of carpet area. During the entire 2023-24 fiscal year, Oberoi Realty sold 705 units for Rs 4,007 crore.
The total carpet area booked stood at 10.76 lakh square feet during the last fiscal year, the luxury and ultra-luxury residential project developer said.