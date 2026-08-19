Banking Alert For Utkarsh SFB Customers: Services To Remain Unavailable On These Days - Check Details

Customers of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank may face a temporary disruption in banking services as the lender is migrating to a new Core Banking System. The small financial bank announced in an exchange circular that the services will remain unavailable for a specified period starting from Aug. 21, 2026.

According to the exchange filing, this migration process is a part of its ongoing technology transformation and modernisation initiative aimed at facilitating an enhanced and seamless customer experience.

When Will Banking Services Be Unavailable?

The bank has scheduled the system migration from 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2026, to 6:00 a.m. on Aug. 24, 2026.

The bank has specifically stated that all banking services will remain unavailable during this downtime. Thus, customer should plan their banking requirements around this period.

The planned outage covers the weekend and extends into the early hours of Monday, Aug. 24; thus, customers with transactions or banking requirements during this period should complete them before the scheduled downtime begins.

Why Is Utkarsh SFB Undertaking The Migration?

The bank said the migration to the new Core Banking System is being undertaken as part of its broader technology transformation and modernisation efforts. The objective is to facilitate a smoother and enhanced customer experience.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said it has put in place a comprehensive migration strategy along with risk mitigation measures, business continuity arrangements and customer communication mechanisms for the transition.

Also Read: This SFB Offers 8.50% FD Rate — Check Top 10 Small Finance Banks Offering Highest Interest Rates

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