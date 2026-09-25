Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open Or Closed On September 25 For Anant Chaturthi? Check here

Anant Chaturthi is being observed on Friday, September 25, but the festival will not affect bank operations nationwide. Banks will remain open across most parts of the country on Friday, except in Gangtok, Sikkim.

As bank holidays are determined according to individual state and regional calendars, not all festivals lead to a nationwide branch closure. The banks may remain open in some locations while being closed at others.

Banks Closed on September 25

India will celebrate Anant Chaturdashi on Sept. 25, but banks will remain open across the country except in Gangtok, due to the Indrajatra Festival.

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Branches in other parts of the country are expected to remain open as per their regular schedule. Customers planning branch visits should check their local bank holiday calendar before heading out.

Digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking and UPI may continue to remain available even when branches are closed, although service availability can vary depending on the bank and transaction type.

Five-Day Bank Closure Ahead

While banks will remain open today, customers should be aware that an extended period of bank closure will begin on Sept. 26.

Banks will remain closed on Saturday, Sept. 26, as it is the fourth Saturday of the month, followed by Sunday, Sept. 27. These two holidays will then be followed by a proposed three-day nationwide bank strike from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30.

Thus, physical bank branch services may be disrupted for an extended five-day period from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30.

However, the Finance Ministry said that all public sector and regional rural banks will be open on Sunday, Sept. 27, to help customers complete their banking needs before the three-day scheduled bank strike.

Customers who have important branch-related work should therefore plan transactions accordingly and check with their respective banks for the latest updates on services and local closures.

Also Read: Will Banks Remain Open On Sunday Amid Proposed Strike? Here's What Finance Ministry Says

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