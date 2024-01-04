Bandhan Bank's Credit In Q3 Grows 18.6% To Rs 1.16 Lakh Crore

Private lender Bandhan Bank reported a growth of 18.6% in its loans and advances during the third quarter ending Dec 31 at Rs 1,15,964 crore..In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the Kolkata-based bank said the figure stood at Rs 97,787 crore during the year-ago period..Total deposits increased 14.8% to Rs 1,17,422 crore during the quarter under review, it said..While retail deposits, including CASA (current account savings account), rose by 19% to Rs 84,563 crore, bulk deposits grew by 5.2% to Rs 32,859 crore, it added..The total collection efficiency ratio of the bank at the end of the quarter stood at 98%.