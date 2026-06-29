Bandhan Bank CFO Rajeev Mantri Quits To Pursue 'Career Growth'

Bandhan Bank has announced the resignation of Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Mantri, who will step down from his role on September 25, 2026, after completing the mandatory notice period.

In a regulatory filing dated June 29, the private sector lender said Mantri submitted his resignation on the same day, citing his decision to pursue a new career opportunity.

Mantri, who also served as Executive President and CFO of Bandhan Bank, will continue in his position during the 90-day notice period. The bank said his resignation and upcoming exit were disclosed in accordance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In his resignation letter, Mantri thanked the bank's leadership team, board members, colleagues, employees and stakeholders for their support during his tenure. He said he valued his experience at Bandhan Bank and contributed towards its strategic transformation journey.

“I have enjoyed working at Bandhan Bank and contributing towards the strategic transformation of the bank. I will be leaving with enriching experience and learning during my tenure here,” Mantri said.

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A chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Mantri also holds an executive MBA from INSEAD Business School, Singapore. He joined Bandhan Bank in February 2024, bringing more than 25 years of experience in banking and finance across India, Singapore and the UAE.

Before joining Bandhan Bank, Mantri was CFO of Citi's India cluster for three years. He had earlier served as CFO of TransUnion CIBIL and spent over 15 years with Standard Chartered Bank in senior finance roles.

Bandhan Bank said it will share further updates on leadership changes, if required, in due course.

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