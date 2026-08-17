Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Starrer Enters The Weekday Race

Awarapan 2 continued its theatrical run as the film entered its first weekday. The latest update covers its Monday performance, including the number of shows, occupancy and cumulative India box office figures.

Awarapan 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 recorded an India net collection of Rs 4.89 crore live on Day 4. The film was running across 8,497 shows and registered an overall occupancy of 19.0% on its first Monday.

The latest collection has taken the film's total India net earnings to Rs 86.64 crore. Its cumulative India gross collection currently stands at Rs 103.87 crore, while the final collection for Day 4 is yet to be reported.

Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection So Far

Sacnilk reports that the film opened with an India net collection of Rs 22 crore on its first Friday, with 9,033 shows recording 45.0% occupancy. The collection increased to Rs 33.75 crore on Saturday, when the film was screened across 10,496 shows at 55.0% occupancy.

On Sunday, Awarapan 2 recorded Rs 26 crore from 9,403 shows, registering 45.0% occupancy. The film then added Rs 4.89 crore Live on Monday, bringing its running total to Rs 86.64 crore.

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Awarapan 2 Hindi Occupancy On Day 4

Based on Sacnilk data, the Hindi 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 20.12% on Day 4. The morning shows registered 11.15% occupancy, while the afternoon shows recorded 22.38%.

The evening shows performed at 24.38% occupancy. No night-show occupancy figure was available in the latest update.

About Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 is a Hindi romantic action drama and sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film continues the franchise with a new chapter centred on themes of love, sacrifice and redemption. Emraan Hashmi returns to the franchise, with the sequel expanding the story into a fresh setting while retaining the emotional core associated with the original film.

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