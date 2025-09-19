Aurobindo Pharma Reports Temporary Production Disruption Due To Fire At Subsidiary Facility

Business NewsBusinessAurobindo Pharma Reports Temporary Production Disruption Due To Fire At Subsidiary Facility
On Sept. 18, at around 8:50 a.m., a small fire incident occurred in granulation area-10 of Unit IV of APL Healthcare, situated at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh (SEZ Unit), due to a short circuit.

19 Sep 2025, 03:37 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Aurobindo Pharma on Friday said a fire accident at Unit-IV of its wholly-owned arm APL Healthcare Ltd at Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh has resulted in production disruption temporarily.

In a regulatory filing, the company said on Sept. 18, at around 8:50 a.m., a small fire incident occurred in granulation area-10 of Unit IV of APL Healthcare, situated at Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh (SEZ Unit), due to a short circuit.

The fire spread to a panel, affecting granulation area-10 and causing partial damage to granulation area-8. Out of the total 19 lines in the said Unit, 2 lines have been impacted for about two weeks, it added.

The fire incident was immediately controlled through the in-house fire hydrant team, along with support from external fire tenders, and there were no casualties or injuries, the company said.

"The incident resulted in a temporary production impact estimated at about 3% of the monthly capacity of the said unit. Necessary steps have been initiated for refurbishment and restoration, and we expect the impacted areas to be operational within the next few weeks," Aurobindo Pharma noted.

The company has taken all appropriate measures to ensure the safety of employees, protection of assets, and continuity of operations, and the event has no material financial or operational impact, it added.

