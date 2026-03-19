Atanu Chakraborty Exit: HDFC Says Management Team Stands Together, Spoken To Investors To Address Concerns

In light of part-time Chairman Atanu Chakraborty's exit from HDFC Bank, the executive management said that it stands together and remains comitted to best standards of governance.

While addressing a media conference call, RBI appointed interim part time Chairman Keki Mistry said that HDFC was built on strong value system & grounded in transparency and "the management stands together and remains committed to the best standars of governance."

Clarifying on whether Chakraborty's exit had anything to do with underlying issues, Mistry stated that there was no particular issue brought forward to him by Atanu.

(This is a developing)

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