Air India Express Resumes Kuwait, Salalah, Muscat Flights From Indian Cities As Tensions Ease

Air India Express has restored flight operations to all destinations across its West Asia network, resuming services that had been impacted by heightened regional tensions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the airline said flights between Kozhikode and Salalah resumed from July 2, while services from Kozhikode to Kuwait will restart on July 3.

ALSO READ : Indian Airlines Set To Increase International Flights In July, August

The carrier has also reinstated flights between Mangaluru and Muscat from July 3.

Additionally, Air India Express will resume its Bengaluru-Kuwait service with a once-a-week frequency starting July 4, further strengthening connectivity between India and the Gulf region.

The restoration of these routes follows an improvement in the security situation across parts of West Asia, allowing airlines to gradually normalise operations.

With the latest resumption, Air India Express said it has restored connectivity to all destinations in its West Asia network.

ALSO READ : Airfare Relief Likely As Airlines Weigh Fuel Surcharge Rollback

The airline is a key player in the India-Gulf travel market, serving a large base of Indian expatriates as well as business and leisure travellers.

West Asia remains one of the carrier's most important international markets, with regular services connecting multiple Indian cities to destinations across the region.

Air India Express currently operates flights to 13 destinations in the Middle East, covering Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The airline said passengers can check the latest schedules and flight status through its official channels, as operations across the region continue to stabilise following the easing of geopolitical tensions.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.