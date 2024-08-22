Adani Power Gets NCLT Nod For Acquiring Insolvent Lanco Amarkantak

Adani Power Ltd. has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal to acquire insolvent Lanco Amarkantak Power Ltd. for Rs 4,101 crore.

The deal is slated for completion within 60 days, with a target date of Oct. 20, following the NCLT's approval, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

This strategic acquisition is expected to solidify Adani Power's position as India's leading private sector power producer, boosting its total operational capacity to 15,850 megawatts.

Lanco Amarkantak operates a 600-MW thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, supplying electricity to Haryana and Madhya Pradesh under long-term power purchase agreements.

The company also holds a 2.784 MMT fuel supply agreement with South Eastern Coalfields Ltd., a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd., and is working on expanding its capacity by an additional 1,320 MW under phase-II development.