Adani Ports Deepens US Tech Partnership With Kaleris To Drive AI Transformation Across Global Terminals

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ), India's largest integrated transport operator, today announced a major multi-year expansion of its strategic alliance with US-based supply chain software provider Kaleris. The expanded partnership aims to deploy an AI-augmented, plug-and-play operating platform across APSEZ's vast maritime and logistics network, paving the way for next-generation automated port management.

The collaboration forms a major part of Adani Port's broader strategic vision leading up to FY31, which details a $850 million capital commitment toward technology modernization and decarbonisation. Out of this total outlay, up to $100 million has been earmarked specifically for a two-phase rollout to accelerate automation and operational optimization via Kaleris' specialized logistics architecture.

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Adani Ports - Kaleris Deal: Key Details

Under the new agreement, Kaleris will implement its foundational N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS) along with advanced AI-augmented container handling solutions. The deployment will cover 15 container terminals across nine domestic and international ports managed by Adani Ports, building directly upon a successful Phase 1 framework executed across six ports.

By establishing this uniform digital backbone, Adani Ports expects to secure significant operational efficiencies. Initial metrics project an increase of up to 20% in Rubber Tyred Gantry (RTG) crane productivity and up to a 14% improvement in terminal truck productivity. These data-driven enhancements are anticipated to unlock an additional 91 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo capacity by 2030, representing roughly a 10% boost over current installed baselines.

"AI-enabled automation will define the next frontier of competitiveness in ports and logistics," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adani Ports. "While APSEZ has already deployed an end-to-end digital platform from shore to door... the Kaleris integration will enhance productivity, improve turnaround time, and consistently deliver a superior customer experience,'' said Gupta.

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The push into artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning solutions aligns with Adani Port's long-term milestone: achieving an annual cargo handling capacity of one billion tonnes by 2030. Currently Adani Ports commands 27% of India's total port volumes with a current operational capacity of 653 MMT per annum. While the first 100 MMT took over a decade to achieve, subsequent increments have broken records via its tightly integrated transport platform spanning marine fleets, rail networks, warehouses, and over 25,000 trucks.

Kirk Knauff, President and CEO of Kaleris, highlighted the operational scale of the deployment, noting that expanding the platform across all 15 terminals reflects the tangible success achieved in the early stages. "At Kaleris, we measure success by customer outcomes," Knauff said, adding that the integration of N4 and optimization suites will amplify throughput accuracy and accelerate vessel turnaround across APSEZ's global footprint, which now includes international hubs in Australia, Israel, Tanzania, and Colombo.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

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