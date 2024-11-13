Adani Group To Invest $10 Billion In USA, To Create 15,000 Jobs

NDTV ProfitBusinessAdani Group To Invest $10 Billion In USA, To Create 15,000 Jobs
Adani Group's $10 billion investment in US energy aims to bolster infrastructure and create 15,000 jobs, highlighting a commitment to enhancing bilateral economic cooperation.

13 Nov 2024, 06:52 PM IST
Gautam Adani’s announcement of Adani Group’s $10 billion US investment marks a significant contribution to energy security and job creation, strengthening India-US collaboration in key infrastructure projects. (Gautam Adani. Source: Adani Group)

Billionaire Gautam Adani announced that the Adani Group will invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects. These are expected to create up to 15,000 jobs.

The chairman of the Adani Group wrote about the investment in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs," Adani shared.

Earlier on Nov. 6, Gautam Adani extended his congratulations to billionaire Donald Trump on winning the 2024 United States elections via a post on X.

"If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump," Adani shared in his post.

Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

