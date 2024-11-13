Adani Group To Invest $10 Billion In USA, To Create 15,000 Jobs

Billionaire Gautam Adani announced that the Adani Group will invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects. These are expected to create up to 15,000 jobs.

The chairman of the Adani Group wrote about the investment in a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump. As the partnership between India and the United States deepens, the Adani Group is committed to leveraging its global expertise and invest $10 billion in US energy security and resilient infrastructure projects, aiming to create up to 15,000 jobs," Adani shared.