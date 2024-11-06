Billionaire Gautam Adani Congratulates Donald Trump On Election Win

Billionaire Gautam Adani extended his congratulations to billionaire Donald Trump on winning the 2024 United States elections on Wednesday via a post on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).

"If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump," Adani said.

He also posted a photo of Donald Trump in 'an X' post raising his fist after a bullet nicked his ear due to an attempted assasination attempt.

"Fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect @realDonaldTrump," the billionaire wrote.