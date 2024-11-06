Billionaire Gautam Adani Congratulates Donald Trump On Election Win
Billionaire Gautam Adani congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 US presidential election, praising Trump's resilience and commitment.
Billionaire Gautam Adani extended his congratulations to billionaire Donald Trump on winning the 2024 United States elections on Wednesday via a post on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter).
"If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump," Adani said.
He also posted a photo of Donald Trump in 'an X' post raising his fist after a bullet nicked his ear due to an attempted assasination attempt.
"Fascinating to see America’s democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect @realDonaldTrump," the billionaire wrote.
If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump. Fascinating to see Americaâs democracy empower its people and uphold the nation'sâ¦ pic.twitter.com/oCztiexw4b— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 6, 2024
Donald Trump was also congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning the presidential elections.
"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity" Modi wrote.
Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together,â¦ pic.twitter.com/u5hKPeJ3SY— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 6, 2024
Keir Starmer, the prime minister of the Uniter Kingdom also congratulated Donald Trump for winnning.
"I look forward to working with Trump in the years ahead." he wrote in an 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) post.
“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise. From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come," Starmer wrote.
Congratulations President-elect @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory.— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) November 6, 2024
I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. pic.twitter.com/QYHLd4k4EG
Others who congratulated Donald Trump include Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and French Prime Minister Emmaneul Macron.