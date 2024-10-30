Adani Group In Talks With Bhutan For Green Energy, Infrastructure Projects

Billionaire Gautam Adani is reportedly in talks with Bhutan's authorities to set up solar and hydroelectric plants in the country's 'Gelephu Mindfulness City'.

Lotay Tshering, the city's newly appointed governor, told news agency Bloomberg that a "few hundred sites" have been identified for renewable energy projects that are anticipated to add 20 gigawatts more in capacity.

The city is being built across flatlands spanning 1,000 square km.

Tshering also said that talks were held on the construction of a sizeable international airport, which is currently still in the design stage, and a dry port—an inland port connected to a seaport via rail or road.

The region, as of now, has a small airstrip that services a single turboprop aircraft.

Despite discussions being currently underway with multiple investors, Tshering said that nothing has been finalised.