Adani Group In Talks With Bhutan For Green Energy, Infrastructure Projects
Discussions were also held on the construction of an international airport and a dry port in the Himalayan nation, an official reportedly said.
Billionaire Gautam Adani is reportedly in talks with Bhutan's authorities to set up solar and hydroelectric plants in the country's 'Gelephu Mindfulness City'.
Lotay Tshering, the city's newly appointed governor, told news agency Bloomberg that a "few hundred sites" have been identified for renewable energy projects that are anticipated to add 20 gigawatts more in capacity.
The city is being built across flatlands spanning 1,000 square km.
Tshering also said that talks were held on the construction of a sizeable international airport, which is currently still in the design stage, and a dry port—an inland port connected to a seaport via rail or road.
The region, as of now, has a small airstrip that services a single turboprop aircraft.
Despite discussions being currently underway with multiple investors, Tshering said that nothing has been finalised.
The report comes over four months after Gautam Adani had met Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Following the meeting, the industrialist took to social media platform X to laud Wangchuck's vision for Gelephu.
"Inspired by his vision for Bhutan and the ambitious ecofriendly masterplan for Gelephu Mindfulness City, including large computing centers and data facilities. Excited to collaborate on these transformative initiatives as also on green energy management for a carbon negative nation," Adani had tweeted on June 16.
Shares of Adani Enterprises closed 3.74% higher at Rs 2,969.30 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.51% lower in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.