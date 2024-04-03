Adani Green Energy Becomes India's First To Surpass 10,000 MW Renewable Energy

Adani Green Energy Ltd. has surpassed 10,000 megawatts of operational portfolio, delivering reliable, affordable and clean power to the national grid.

Adani Green Energy's operational portfolio consists of 7,393 MW solar, 1,401 MW wind and 2,140 MW wind-solar hybrid capacity, according to a press release on Wednesday. "The milestone is a testament to Adani Green Energy and its development partners firmly moving towards the goal of 45,000 GW renewable energy by 2030."

Adani Green Energy's 10,934 MW operational portfolio will power more than 5.8 million homes and avoid about 21 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually, it said.

Adani Green Energy is setting a precedent for how innovative technology, execution capabilities, digitisation, a robust supply-chain network and long-term infrastructure financing, combined with sustainable practices, can drive the clean energy transition and decarbonisation on a giga scale.

"We are proud to be India's first das hazari in the renewables space," Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said. "In less than a decade, Adani Green Energy has not just envisioned a greener future but has actualised it, growing from a mere idea to explore clean energy to achieving a phenomenal 10,000 MW in installed capacity."

This achievement is a demonstration of the rapidity and scale at which the Adani Group aims to facilitate India's transition to clean, reliable and affordable energy, he said.

"In our drive towards 45,000 MW by 2030, we are building the world's largest renewable energy plant in Khavda — a 30,000 MW project unparalleled on the global stage. AGEL is not just setting benchmarks for the world but redefining them," he said.