'50,000 Job Target By 2026': Karnataka Minister Lauds Foxconn's Ramp-Up Of iPhone Making Unit

Foxconn, the Taiwanese company manufacturing Apple's flagship iPhone, has rolled out 30,000 jobs in eight months at its unit in Karnataka's Devanahalli, according to state minister for electronics and IT, Priyank Kharge.

This marks the "fastest ramp-up by any factory in India", Kharge said on Monday, adding that the target is of "50,000 jobs" by 2026.

"Foxconn’s new Apple iPhone unit at Devanahalli is setting new benchmarks for manufacturing in India. The Rs 20,000-crore investment spread across a 300-acre campus is delivering strong results," the minister said in a post on X.

Women comprise around 80% of the overall workforce at the iPhone manufacturing unit, Kharge said, adding that six weeks of prior training is provided to all the workers before their deployment on the shopfloor.

The factory accounts for over 80% of iPhone production meant for exports, the minister added. This firmly plugs Karnataka into Apple’s global supply chain, and makes the state "India's leading ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) investment hub and a major chip design cluster", he further said.

"We now account for 50% of India’s electronic product companies, 40% of electronic design and 10% of national electronics output. Anchored by our robust ESDM Policy, we are creating a powerhouse ecosystem for electronics design and high-volume manufacturing," Kharge noted.