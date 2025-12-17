Apple In Talks With Indian Chipmakers To Assemble, Package iPhone Components: Report

Apple has engaged in early-stage discussions with Indian semiconductor manufacturers to handle the assembly and packaging of iPhone chips, marking a significant leap in its global supply chain strategy, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, these initial conversations involve CG Semi, a unit of the Murugappa Group currently setting up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test facility in Sanand, Gujarat.

If finalised, this would represent Apple’s first venture into chip assembly and packaging within India, likely beginning with display-related chips, such as display driver integrated circuits.

“Apple is already in talks with several companies for a number of other supply chain functions, and very few will end up on their supplier list,” according to a source cited in the ET report.

The move aligns with Apple’s broader strategic goal to diversify manufacturing away from China, as reported earlier by Reuters.