Qatar Airways Tops World's Best Airlines 2026 Rankings: Indian Carriers Lag Behind

Qatar Airways has been named the world's best airline for 2026 in the latest global rankings by AirlineRatings.com, while Indian carriers failed to secure top positions and continue to lag behind leading international airlines.

Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific secured the second and third ranks respectively, showing strong performance in service quality and passenger comfort. Both airlines were praised for their consistent service, better seating experience, and overall reliability, making them popular choices for long-haul travel.

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The rankings are based on key factors such as onboard experience, customer service, comfort, and value for money. Qatar Airways stood out across all these areas, offering quality meals, modern cabins, and a strong focus on passenger satisfaction.

Other major global carriers, including Emirates, also featured among the top airlines, underlining the strong presence of Middle Eastern and Asian companies in global aviation. These airlines continue to invest in better aircraft and improved services.

In contrast, Indian airlines did not appear among the top-ranked global carriers. While Air India and IndiGo are expanding operations and upgrading services, they still trail global leaders in overall passenger experience.

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The ranking system used for the list looks at detailed passenger feedback and service quality across different categories. It focuses on real travel experience rather than only public voting, giving more weight to comfort, onboard services, and reliability.

The latest results are also in line with previous years, where Qatar Airways and other top Asian carriers have regularly secured leading positions. This shows a consistent trend in the aviation sector, with the same group of airlines setting global standards.

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