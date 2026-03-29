Why Is China Investigating US Green Tariffs Ahead of Trump's Visit? Explained

Beijing has launched a broad investigation into US measures aimed at restricting imports of Chinese clean-technology products giving rise to a fresh escalation in trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, according to Bloomberg. China's Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that it would examine what it described as "trade barriers on green products", announcing the probe alongside a separate trade investigation.

The moves come ahead of an anticipated visit to Beijing by US President Donald Trump in May, reports Bloomberg. Analysts said the investigation would give China a legal framework to retaliate against any new US tariffs, after the Supreme Court struck down most of the duties imposed during US President Donald Trump's previous term. The inquiry has been positioned as a response to earlier US trade actions targeting Chinese industries.

Clean Technology A Prime Target

Clean-technology goods are a particularly vulnerable sector, experts noted, given the long-standing restrictions imposed by Washington. Wendy Cutler, senior vice-president at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said green trade was “an obvious target”, pointing out that the US had imposed tariffs and other curbs on Chinese clean-energy products for more than a decade.

"They are trying to send a signal to the US: don't impose tariffs on us as a result of these investigations because our gun is loaded and we're ready to retaliate," Cutler told Bloomberg.

Under the former US President Joe Biden administration, the US raised tariffs on Chinese electric-vehicle battery imports to 25% and on EVs themselves to 100%, among duties on other key green products like solar panels. Trump has added his own tariffs on Chinese supply chains. In January, a World Trade Organisation panel sided with Beijing in a complaint that US clean energy subsidies unfairly discriminated against Chinese technology.

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Green Exports Help China's Slowing Economy

China has increasingly turned to exports of green technologies to shore up its slowing economy, with domestic companies eyeing the US as a key growth market. Products such as solar panels, electric vehicles and other clean-energy technologies accounted for more than a third of China's economic growth last year, according to an analysis published in February by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a non-profit think tank.

The report found that without the contribution of green industries, China would have fallen short of its official GDP growth target. The push has also translated into stronger overseas sales, with the country setting a new record for exports of green products last year.

While experts see China's investigation into US practices as a tactical move ahead of another potential escalatory cycle of tariffs, they also see the move as sending a broader message. The Ministry of Commerce defined US green trade barriers in broad terms in its probe, including restrictions on Chinese imports, limits on technology cooperation and blocking clean energy deployment.

"China is essentially arguing that US industrial policy is actively slowing global decarbonization, a message likely aimed less at Washington than at Europe and emerging markets," Jonas Nahm, an associate professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies told Bloomberg.

That narrative aligns with Beijing's argument at recent international climate talks that its clean technology exports are a driver of global emissions reductions. "Beijing is positioning itself as enabling fast, cheap clean energy rollout while casting the US approach as fragmented and protectionist under security pretenses," Nahm added.

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