Who Was Justin Fairfax? Former Virginia Lt. Governor Kills Wife Cerina, Then Ends Own Life

Justin Fairfax, a former lieutenant governor of Virginia and once a prominent Democratic leader, died on April 16, 2026, after fatally shooting his wife, Cerina Fairfax, before taking his own life, authorities said. He was 45.

Police in Fairfax County responded to the family's Annandale home shortly after midnight following a 911 call made by one of the couple's teenage children. According to Police Chief Kevin Davis, both children were inside the house at the time of the incident.

“One of the children was the 911 caller,” Davis said, noting that the account provided has been corroborated by interior surveillance footage.

Authorities said Cerina Fairfax was shot and killed before Fairfax died by suicide. Investigators are continuing to collect evidence, including the firearm used, and are working to establish a clear motive.

Virgina Mercury reported that the couple had been separated and were undergoing divorce proceedings, though they continued to live in the same residence in separate bedrooms. Fairfax had recently been served legal papers related to the divorce,an element investigators are examining as a possible trigger.

“That may have been a spark … that led to this tragedy,” Davis said, while cautioning that the investigation remains ongoing.

Officials said support services are being extended to the couple's children and family. “Our victim services division is leaning into the family, the surviving relatives, the children in particular,” Davis said. “We'll do everything we can for them.”

Also Read: LeT Co-Founder Amir Hamza Shot In Lahore By Unidentified Gunmen, In Critical Condition

Political Rise And Fall

A member of the Democratic Party, Fairfax served as Virginia's 41st lieutenant governor from 2018 to 2022, elected alongside former Governor Ralph Northam. He was the second African-American elected statewide in Virginia, after Douglas Wilder.

Once viewed as a potential future statewide candidate, his political trajectory was derailed in 2019 when two women accused him of sexual assault.

Fairfax denied the allegations, and no criminal charges were filed, though the controversy sparked national attention and calls from some Democratic leaders for his resignation. In 2021, Fairfax ran for governor but finished fourth in the Democratic primary with 3.54% of the vote.

Legal Career And Early Life

Before entering politics, Fairfax built a career in law. A graduate of Duke University and Columbia Law School, he served on the Senate Judiciary Committee staff and later worked for prominent Democrats including John Edwards and Al Gore during presidential campaigns.

He also worked as a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia and served as deputy coordinator of the Northern Virginia Human Trafficking Task Force. After leaving public office, Fairfax returned to private legal practice.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.